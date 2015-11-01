Cool Rides One racer, one stocker, both done right Eric Dubb’s ’86 Kawasaki Tecates

Rider Spotlight 4-Time Youth Champion, Morgan Johnson often beats older boys on bigger toys Morgan Johnson

Ride Test The best selling big bore utility ATV in America sets an even higher standard 2016 Yamaha Grizzly EPS 4x4

Ride Test A new Leader in the Mid-Sized Utility ATV Category 2016 Yamaha Kodiak 700 4x4