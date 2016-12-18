2016 Yamaha Wall of Champions

On Thursday December 15th, Yamaha inducted nine of its ATV, Side-by-Side, Supercross/Motocross and Road Racing titleholders to its Wall of Champions in a ceremony held at the Cypress, CA office. On top of the eleven championships acknowledged, the event-filled day included the presentation of a check to Feed the Children, a fond farewell to retiring Yamaha Vice President of Motorcycle Operations, Dennis McNeal, and recognition of Yamaha Racing Team Manager Tom Halverson’s 30 years of service.

Those who competed on four wheels that were honored included 2016 AMA Pro ATV Motocross champion Chad Wienen and 2016 GNCC XC1 ATV champion Walker Fowler. For the first time ever, two professional off-road Side-by-Side racers were inducted for championships they each won in the YXZ1000R’s debut racing year. Corry Weller received a Wall of Champions plaque for her TORC Series Pro Stock UTV championship, and adding to his list of Yamaha championships, Dustin Nelson was inducted for his two Lucas Oil Regional Off-Road Series championships in both the Southern California and Arizona regions.

Motorcycle racers included 2016 MotoAmerica Superbike champion Cameron Beaubier, 2016 MotoAmerica Supersport champion Garrett Gerloff, 2016 MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 champion Josh Herrin, MotoAmerica Superstock 600 champion Bryce Prince, and Cooper Webb for winning both the 2016 AMA 250cc Supercross West championship and the AMA 250cc Motocross championship.

