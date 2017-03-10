A Big Deal at Big Buck: KYMCO Wins GNCC 4×4 Lites ATV

The 2017 GNCC season opened last weekend at Big Buck, in Union, South Carolina, with KYMCO sponsored racer Justin Wood taking the win and the points lead in the a.m. GNCC 4×4 Lites ATV class, in a field of riders that included Can Am and Polaris mounted riders finishing second and third. The race was run in cool but sunny weather.

Wood nailed the holeshot and didn’t once after that see a class competitor on the ten-mile technical course through the dense woods of Upstate South Carolina. Wood said, “I got the holeshot and never looked back. The KYMCO felt great; this quad handles like it’s on rails and the power is smooth and manageable. As the race progresses the machine didn’t wear me out. It feels great to get the win at GNCC Round 1. I’m looking forward to putting the KYMCO on the box a lot this year.”

Wood added, “I need to thank KYMCO USA, CST Tires, DW Rims, Motorex, Fastt Flexx, Rox Speed FX, Golding Clutches, Fly Racing, MZM, Axis Shocks, Tireblocks, Spider Graphics, Vanilla Gorilla, McGill Mafia, Kenny Vincent, The Sleep Temple, and Vigilant Vet Racing.”

Other KYMCO racers in the GNCC 4×4 Lites ATV class include Tyler McConnaughey and Dan McConnaughey, who finished fourth and fifth in class respectively, with Dan setting an amazing pace on totally stock suspension.

Round 2 of the 2017 GNCC series is the Moose Racing Wild Boar that takes place at Hogwaller in Palatka, Florida, March 11-12. The next event includes the first UTV class races of the 2017 series. Look for the KYMCO riders in the Saturday four-wheel classes.

The KYMCO brand of scooters, motorcycles, ATV’s, and side by sides, are exclusively distributed in North America by KYMCO USA. Founded in 1963, KYMCO manufactured products are today respected worldwide for their quality, value, and durability. KYMCO USA, wholly owned by Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd., has its sales, marketing, and distribution center in Spartanburg, SC. KYMCO USA serves over 500 dealers nationwide, building the KYMCO brand’s reputation and market share through superior value, new products, excellent dealer support, enthusiast events, race support and sponsorship, and strategic industry partnerships with other quality brands. Learn more at www.KYMCOUSA.com.