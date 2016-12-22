AMA ATV Motocross Championship Announces Extended Sponsorship with AMSOIL

MX Sports Pro Racing and the ATV Promoters Group (ATVPG), producer of the AMA ATV Motocross Championship (ATVMX), an AMA sanctioned series, is pleased to announce an extended multi-year contract renewal with AMSOIL. This announcement establishes the world’s leader in synthetics continued support in ATV racing by being a feature sponsor for the series.

“The relationship with ATVMX has been second to none over these past three years,” said Jeremy Meyer, AMSOIL Race and Events Manager. “The race teams and the series’ fans have been great to work with, and we have utilized our partnership to help us push our technology in the ATV/UTV and dirt bike markets. Through extensive testing at ATVMX events, we have developed and brought to market ten new products over the past 18 months.”

Based in Superior, Wisconsin, AMSOIL has a long standing relationship with ATV racing, and continues to provide much needed support for the series. From having representatives present at each event, to supporting RacerTV digital and network television packages, AMSOIL continues to make a presence in ATV Motocross.

“AMSOIL continues to be a key player in the world of ATV Motocross,” said MX Sports Director, Tim Cotter. “The extended support from AMSOIL helps bring awareness of ATVMX to a global audience through a cable television package and select live streaming events on RacerTV.com.”

The 2016 ATVMX series kicks off March 8 for the second annual FLY Racing ATV Supercross at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 11-round series continues throughout the Eastern half of the United States before ultimately concluding at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the 2016 ATV Motocross National Championship, visit the series official website at www.atvmotocross.com. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #ATVMX.