AMA State Championship Program Offered at 2018 ATV Motocross Series

The ATV Promoters Group (ATVPG) is ecstatic to announce the brand-new state championship program that will be held in conjunction with the 33rd annual ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX) presented by CST Tires, an AMA National Championship.

For the first time ever, each of the 2018 ATVMX rounds, with the exception of the season finale at Loretta Lynn Ranch, will be deemed an ATVMX State Championship. Each youth and amateur class winner will walk away with an AMA State Championship No. 1 plate. The program will encourage growth of the sport at the grassroot level, where local racers can make their bid against the nation’s best four-wheeled competitors for the coveted state title.

“Having each round of ATV Motocross serve as an AMA State Championship is a huge boost for the ATV Motocross community,” said ATVPG President, Sam Gammon. “Not only does the prestige of the National Championship bring something special to each event, but now competitors have the extra incentive to earn an AMA State Championship at every race weekend.”

For the 2018 season, nine AMA State Championships will be earned at the following events: Rd. 1, Florida, Daytona ATV Supercross; Rd. 2, South Carolina, South of the Border; Rd. 3, Texas, Underground; Rd. 4, Indiana, Ironman; Rd. 5, Pennsylvania, High Point; Rd. 6, Tennessee, Muddy Creek; Rd. 7, Illinois, Sunset Ridge; Rd. 8, New York, Unadilla and Rd. 9, Michigan, RedBud.

For more information on the 2018 ATV Motocross National Championship, visit the series official website at www.atvmotocross.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the series social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

About the ATV Motocross National Championship:

The ATV Motocross National Championship presented by CST Tires, an AMA National Championship, is the nation’s premier amateur and professional ATV motocross series, hosted at top motocross facilities nationwide. The 10-round series features the Nation’s best racers, teams and sponsors, and is America’s largest and longest-running ATV national motocross program. Since 1985, the series continues to expand and produce top talent from the amateur ranks, while premiering the professional class. For more information, please visit www.atvmotocross.com.

How to Watch:

Racer TV and MAVTV are the official homes for coverage of the ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX) events. All 10 rounds, from the season opening ATVSX inside the hallowed grounds of Daytona International Speedway, to the ATV Dirt Days finale at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee, will air in 30-minue; taped-delayed telecasts on MAVTV, while Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of four differing events. Catch all the action at www.mavtv.com and www.racertv.com.

About the American Motorcyclist Association:

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com. Not a member? Join the AMA today: www.americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join.