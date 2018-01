Most of us were unable to witness Team USA’s dominance at the first-ever Quadcross of Nations in Cingoli, Italy, but thanks to Ripitup Films we have this great video recap. Enjoy and show your thanks by Liking Ripitup Films’ Facebook page at this link: https://www.facebook.com/Ripitupfilms/

