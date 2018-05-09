First Look at Suzuki’s Revised 2019 KingQuad 750

It’s not the 850 or 1000cc KingQuad that I was hoping Suzuki had up its sleeve, especially after not being very active in the ATV segment for the last decade. But, I will admit, I’ve always liked the KingQuad and I’m digging some of the changes that have been made. Before I thoroughly shake the machine down and prepare my review, below is a bullet list of the changes and details.

Suzuki will offer the KingQuad in three models a 400, 500 and 750.

2019 KingQuad 750 AXi REVISIONS

– All-new styling and bodywork design

– Increased towing capacity (up to 1322 lbs.) and easier to

ride on any terrain, stronger frame, new shock absorbers

and stabilizer bar, refined brakes, easier control via updated

steering calibration

– Updated engine delivers more power, stronger and smoother

acceleration, enhanced engine braking and new piston oil-jet

cooling, full emissions compliance

– New fender- and handlebar-mounted lights, and new low-draw

LED taillight, new LED dash is easier to read with service reminders,

fender-mounted power outlet

– Wider range of genuine Suzuki accessories



ENGINE FEATURES

– The powerful 722 cc, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine

has new, refined tuning to deliver increased low- to mid-range torque as well

as increased high-rpm power.

– The engine’s oil pump size and capacity is increased to increase flow and to

supply the new piston oil jet system to increase engine durability.

– The cylinder and head are canted forward for a low center of gravity,

resulting in reduced engine height and lower seat height. High-mount air

intake avoids water and debris.

– The 4-valve cylinder head has large 36 mm intake valves and straight ports

for superb cylinder charging efficiency. A sportbike-derived chain-and-gear

camshaft drive system creates a compact cylinder head.

– A lightweight aluminum cylinder uses SCEM (Suzuki Composite Electrochemical

Material) coating for excellent heat transfer and ring sealing, resulting in superb

combustion chamber efficiency.

– The engine also features dual balancer shafts for smooth operation.

– Advanced Suzuki Fuel Injection improves throttle response and fuel efficiency

while delivering power consistently across the full rev-range, and improves

engine starting in all conditions.

– The new KingQuad achieves US emissions compliance, including California

models that conform to the state’s stringent evaporative emissions standard

(eligible for green sticker registration).

– High-capacity aluminum radiator with large diameter, thermostatically

controlled cooling fan provides stable engine operating temperature.

TRANSMISSION FEATURES

– The QuadmaticTM CVT-type automatic transmission provides versatility and

convenience with a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range

selection. Its advanced engine-braking system minimizes free-wheeling

with the throttle off and helps control vehicle speed during steep descents.

– New CVT spring and weight calibration provides smoother and stronger

acceleration from stops and matches the engine’s performance to the

chassis’ increased towing capacity.

– The new CVT tuning also improves engine braking function to boost rider

confidence and comfort during downhill riding.

– A compact torque-sensing limited-slip front differential offers potent traction

plus light steering. A differential-lock system provides serious 4WD traction.

– Handlebar-mounted push-button controls permit easy selection between

2WD, 4WD and differential-lock 4WD. An override button on the left handlebar

can be used to override the normal speed limiter when stuck in the mud.





CHASSIS FEATURES

– To increase rider comfort, make the ATV easier to ride on any terrain and increase towing capacity, the KingQuad’s frame is new with thicker main tubes and redesigned brackets in key areas.

– The steering characteristics are now tuned to an “under-steer” condition for reduced effort and tighter turning in tight conditions. This permits higher, more comfortable handlebars to be used.

– The bold, new bodywork features high-clearance fenders that offer great protection for the rider from flying debris. Refined panels simplify maintenance needs, such as oil level checks, fuel and air filter service.

– Independent double A-arm front suspension (6.7 inches of wheel travel) includes new large diameter, gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-way spring preload adjustment.

– Fully independent, A-arm/I-beam rear suspension with 7.7 inches of wheel

travel includes new large diameter, gas-charged shock absorbers with 5-way spring preload adjustment.

– A new, larger diameter rear stabilizer bar with more compliant bushings helps control body movement while reducing shocks to the rider.

– The dual hydraulic front disc brakes have new brake pad material, fluid lines and lever ratio to optimize braking performance.

– The sealed, multi-plate rear brake system features a new foot brake lever ratio for enhanced rider control. The rear brake’s clutch-type design provides high durability, reduced unsprung weight and low maintenance.

– High traction 25-inch CARLISLE tires are mounted on strong steel wheels with a durable, powder-coated matte-black finish.

– Suzuki’s plush T-shaped seat delivers rider mobility during spirited or difficult terrain riding.

– Polyethylene skid plates provide protection with minimal resistance over rocks

and rough terrain. Durable plastic guards protect the front and rear half shafts.

UTILITY/CONVENIENCE FEATURES

– The new 35W handlebar-mounted headlight illuminates the trail in the

direction you are steering the ATV. Dual 35W headlights (with high and low

settings) are part of the new, distinctive KingQuad bodywork.

– A new, low-draw and bright LED tail light helps make the ATV visible in dark

conditions while conserving power.

– A new receiver-type trailer hitch mount makes it easy to select the type of

equipment you want to move with the KingQuad’s higher towing capacity

(up to 1322 lbs.).

– Winch-ready mounts and wire conduit make winch installation simple.

– A new, fully redesigned multi-function instrument panel has improved

appearance and visibility and provides service reminders based on running

time or mileage. The instrumentation includes LCD readouts for speedometer,

odometer, twin tripmeter, hour meter, clock, fuel level, driving range and

drive mode. LED indicators for high, low, neutral, reverse and 2WD/4WD and

differential-locked 4WD. LED cautions for fuel injection and engine temperature.

– High-output, 3-phase charging system feeds an 18-amp maintenancefree

battery for abundant power for easy starting and accessory use. A

sealed 12V accessory outlet is standard.

– The large 4.6 gallon (17.5 L) fuel tank is positioned for a low center of gravity.

It includes a vacuum-operated petcock and a ratchet-style filler cap (which

prevents overtightening so it can be easily unscrewed for refilling).

– A new, large 4.0 liter storage compartment is centrally added to the rear of

the ATV adjacent to the existing 4.0 liter left-side compartment to increase

cargo capacity. The 2.8 liter water resistant front storage compartment

includes an easy access screw-on cap.

– The rugged steel-tube cargo racks have wrinkle paint finish for durability

and scratch resistance.

– Full floorboards with integrated raised footpegs provide protection.

– A variety of Suzuki Genuine Accessories are available, including winches,

windshield, front and rear bumpers, a new quick-release snow plow,

aluminum skid pans, rack extensions, utility box and more.

– 12-month limited warranty.

