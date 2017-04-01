GBC Motorsports Keep the Momentum Rolling at Cannonball GNCC

GBC Motorsports will return as the title sponsor of the GBC Motorsports Heartland Challenge, an ATV and UTV endurance race held annually in Carlisle, Iowa. The 9th Annual Heartland Challenge is slated for August 19-20, 2016.

Jordan Phillips led all GBC Motorsports racers in the AM Overall with a 9th place finish, also earning the 5th spot in the competitive 4×4 Pro class. Matthew Ewart is proving to be the mark of consistency this season with three consecutive 3rd place performances in the 4×4 A class, while Shane McCoart added a 3rd place podium finish in the 4×4 C class. Ken Robey kept his perfect season alive with a third straight victory in the 4×4 Senior class.

Katelyn Osburn has been consistent this season as well, following up her pair of WXC podiums in the opening rounds with a 4th place finish at the Cannonball, good for 15th place in the AM Overall. Kara Merritt and Megan Shepherd finished 6th and 7th, respectively, in the WXC class. Women Amateur racer Madison Mace finished 4th in the class and is in third place in the season standings. Jeremy LeDonne’s back-to-back wins in the 19+C class have him leading in the standings as well.

In the afternoon group is was once again Landon Wolfe leading GBC racers by putting up the 6th best time in the PM Overall and 6th place XC1 finish. Tucker Wyatt and Johnny Gallagher followed with the 7th and 8th spots, while Marty Christofferson rounded out the top 10. Devon Feehan was unable to keep his perfect season going, but his 2nd place finish at round 3 along with his pair of class wins has him at the top of the XC2 Pro-Am standings. Fellow GBC racer Matt Lindle finished 4th in the class.

GBC Motorsports racers earned a few more podium finishes in the afternoon action as well. Nick Mastrangelo finished on the podium once again, this time grabbing the 3rd place spot in the Junior A class. Jeff Pickens leads the Vet A class standings after finishing 2nd in Sparta, while John Sousa’s third straight 2nd place performance has him squarely in 2nd place in the Vet B standings.

GBC Motorsports racers next head to Morganton, NC for the Steele Creek GNCC on April 8-9.


