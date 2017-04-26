Justin Wood Wins, Nearly Almost Wins, Wins Again

The GNCC series finished its swing through Georgia and the Carolinas, with Justin Wood taking the class win twice with a second place finish in between, on his KYMCO MXU 700i, in the 4×4 Lites ATV class. Just what is the difference between a sport and a utility ATV?

Rarely is a race without incident between the trees and wild terrain, and at the Sparta, Georgia Maxxis Cannonball event on March 25, Wood won the hard way. After nailing the holeshot and leading the field, Wood hit a short stump. Wood said, “The race started off right with the holeshot. And after making some good passes to get around quads in other classes that started ahead of me, I ran into some trouble when I clipped a small stump. It bent both of my lower A-arm bolts and took out the power steering. So we just maintained the lead, pitting to adjust and repair as much as we could, which dropped us back in the overall. We still ended up taking the win, making the KYMCO 3 and 0 at this point.”

At the FMF Steele Creek round, where Wood took second and at the only race so far this season that he didn’t win. Wood told us, “Again I had a great start and got the holeshot. I was trying a different set-up this time and running a non-power steering unit. By the last lap I had over an 8:30-minute lead when the bike shut off. I was in the woods for around 21 minutes trying to locate and fix the issue. Two wires—one in the front got cut by a stick, and one wire to the battery was dislocated—were the problem. After that we got back to it and took second place.”

Wood got back to winning immediately at the CST Camp Coker Bullet, in the Sand Hills of Society Hill, South Carolina, that is a totally different experience from all of other courses north of Florida. Wood told us, “Well, we got the holeshot again, and I never looked back. The track was rough, dusty, and hot. We took a roll over on lap 3 due to trying to get around some lap riders, but nothing was damaged, so we didn’t slow down.”

Justn Wood is sponsored by KYMCO USA, CST Tires, DW Rims, Motorex, Fastt Flexx, Rox Speed FX, Golding Clutches, Fly Racing, MZM, Axis Shocks, Tireblocks, Spider Graphics, Vanilla Gorilla, McGill Mafia, GSE Performance, Kenny Vincent, The Sleep Temple, and Vigilant Vet Racing.”

The next round of the GNCC series is the Rd 6 X-Factor in Peru, Indiana, May 6-7, with the four-wheels on the 6th. Please say, “Hi,” to Wood if you go, and be prepared to marvel at what an unleashed KYMCO ATV can do.

