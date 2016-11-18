“One Yamaha” On Display at Los Angeles Auto Show

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, (YMUS) and Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) have brought together one of the most comprehensive and diverse displays of Yamaha products ever seen in one location for the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in downtown Los Angeles.

Now through November 27, the “One Yamaha” display comprises a widely diverse collection of Yamaha manufactured products from Side-by-Side vehicles, Motorcycles, Watercraft, Marine Engines, Snowmobiles, e-bike systems, unmanned helicopters, golf cars to music and professional audio equipment.

Visitors to the “The Garage” and GO Exhibit at the Los Angeles Auto Show will witness the range of products in unique and interactive displays that will allow gear, gadget, motorsports and music enthusiasts to touch and feel the products and talk to Yamaha employees and product experts about the various models on display.

The One Yamaha display was inspired by YMUS President Terry Okawa based on the concept of showing the world just how diverse and varied Yamaha brand products have become. Bob Starr, YMUS’s national corporate communications manager, and Dave Jewell, YCA marketing communications manager, spoke to VIP guests and media during a reception in “The Garage” on November 17.

“Yamaha is unlike any other company in the world with a diverse product line and passion that spans every lifestyle and every age,” Starr said. “Yamaha is bringing together its many product segments under one roof at the Los Angeles Auto Show to symbolize the company’s commitment to manufacturing the most robust and varied line of powersports, mobility, music and audio products that’s ever been assembled under a single brand.”

“When most people think of Yamaha, they envision either a powersports product or musical instrument, yet they are inevitably surprised when they get to experience the breadth of product offered by ‘One Yamaha,’” notes Jewell. “We are here at the Los Angeles Auto Show to build that awareness and branding, by displaying a vast collection of products that our shared customers would love to have in their ‘Garage.’”

The full line of Yamaha product segments that are represented within the company’s Los Angeles Auto Show exhibits include motorcycles, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, snowmobiles, outboard engines, Skeeter Bass Boats, Waverunners, Jetboats, Golf Cars, generators, pressure washers, RMAX unmanned helicopters, JWX-2 Wheelchairs, eBike systems, Yamalube products, and Yamaha music and pro audio products.

More information on all Yamaha products can be found at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com and http://usa.yamaha.com.

