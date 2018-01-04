Polaris Sportsman ATV Announces Limited Edition Models Ahead of 2018 Riding Season

Polaris Sportsman, the No. 1-selling brand of automatic 4×4 ATVs, today introduced new Sportsman XP 1000 LE and Sportsman 570 EPS LE models. Featuring exclusive new graphics and premium accessory combinations, the limited editions deliver the next level of off-road riding experience. Polaris Sportsman is also launching Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS in Ghost Gray, adding a breakthrough, new color option for consumers with the same great features as the Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS model. This limited-edition launch adds upgraded options to the already legendary Polaris Sportsman lineup.

“We take great pride in addressing what consumers desire in our Sportsman ATV vehicles and going beyond the call to ensure each upgrade continues to raise the bar,” said Roger Hapka, Vice President, Off-Road Vehicles. “With each new offering, we are working to ensure our vehicles provide consumers with the ultimate riding experience.”

Sportsman XP® 1000 LE – Lava Orange Metallic – $12,799

The most powerful Sportsman ever built, Sportsman XP 1000 LE, is now available in an exclusive new Lava Orange Metallic paint with matte titanium accented cut-and-sew seats. Rack extenders, a third LED brake light, the Ultimate Series Front Bumper and a 3,500-pound HD winch provide added off-road capability. Also included are new color-matched matte titanium metallic wheels and 27-inch VIPR tires, making the Sportsman XP 1000 LE the ultimate vehicle for a big bore rider experience.

Additional features for the XP 1000 and XP 1000 LE include the proven 90 HP ProStar™ Twin EFI engine, exclusive 3-mode throttle control, more than eight gallons of weather-resistant storage and 11.5 inches of ground clearance. A high-clearance dual A-arm suspension and engine braking system (EBS) with active descent control (ADC) offer riders peace of mind on unforgiving terrain. Its industry-leading 575-pound payload and 1,500-pound towing capacity allow riders to tackle the toughest jobs.

Notable upgrades:

Now available in a new Lava Orange Metallic paint

New Cut & sew seats

27” VAPR tires

3rd LED brake light

The Ultimate Series Front Bumper

3,500 lb. HD winch

Matte titanium metallic wheels and rack extenders

Provides the ultimate big bore rider experience.

Sportsman® 570 EPS LE – Breakout Camo – $8,199

The limited edition features automotive-style paint, an upgrade for 570 EPS models, in an all-new “breakout camo” pattern with orange accents. The best-selling Sportsman 570 EPS LE offers Electronic Power Steering (EPS), a purpose-built 44 HP ProStar EFI engine with dual overhead cam, front bumper, and 2,500-pound winch. The vehicle’s legendary suspension and handling gives riders the ability to navigate the toughest terrains with 11 inches of ground clearance, improved EBS (Engine Braking System) and a digital display.

Notable upgrades:

Automotive style paint with a “breakout camo” pattern highlighted with orange accents.

Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Purpose built 44 HP ProStar EFI engine

Dual overhead cam

Front bumper

2,500-pound winch

Sportsman® 450 H.O EPS – Ghost Gray – $6,899

The new Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS in Ghost Gray has the same great features as the Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS model, one of the industry’s best value ATVs. Featuring a capable 33 HP ProStar EFI engine, 10.5 inches of ground clearance, massive 1,225-pounds towing, and industry-leading storage capacity, the 450 H.O. EP in Ghost Gray is built to conquer tough tasks and terrain.

Notable upgrades:

Featuring Sportsman 450 H.O. EPS in color Ghost Gray

All the new models are available in dealerships starting in February.

