Quad Logic Steel Replacement Racks for Polaris ATVs

Quad Logic, the intelligent source for Polaris ATV/UTV parts and accessories, announces the release of their new Polaris ATV steel front and rear racks. Years of continually seeing cracked and broken racks on Polaris ATV’s was the motivation to improve on the factory Polaris racks. Designed to fit the 1995-2003 Gen IV chassis Polaris models, these racks use a tubular steel framework with a lasered sheet metal top. The strength of the racks are dramatically increased over OEM while keeping with the look and integrity of the machine. These truly look like OEM equipment. Bolt one to the front or rear of your ATV and take advantage of the following features:

Tubular steel framework

Sheet lasered steel top

OEM mounting locations

No modifications required to install.

Non-slip textured powder coat finish.

Made in the USA.

Fits most 1995-2003 Polaris ATV’s

Get more information on these new steel racks or the complete range of Quad Logic parts for Polaris off road vehicles at www.quad-logic.com. To purchase a rack for your Polaris ATV from Amazon click below:

