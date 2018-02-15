Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Continues Sponsorship of GNCC Series

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC will continue its longstanding relationship with Racer Productions as the 2018 Feature/TV Sponsor of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series, an AMA National Championship. The sponsorship includes the continuing direct support of competitors through the Fast Track Pre-Registration program, powered by Rocky Mountain ATV/MC’s Race Gas program.

GNCC has gained a reputation as an off-road racing series that appeals to high-level professionals as well as beginning amateurs. Since 1975, it has attracted riders with its grueling courses across varied terrain. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is the official online retailer of the series and helps to expand the series’ reach as the Feature/TV Sponsor. Additionally, RMATVMC serves as the Presenting Sponsor of round 11, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mason-Dixon, which is scheduled to be held on September 29-30.



The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fast Track program is available to all riders who pre-register online. All participants of the Fast Track program will receive $20 worth of Race Gas Cash for each round they pre-register to race. This credit can be used toward any product on the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC website.

“The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Fast Track Pre-Registration program is a win-win for the GNCC community,” said Tim Cotter, Racer Productions Event Director. “Not only does it allow for a quick registration process at the track, but each round, racers will earn Race Gas Cash redeemable on the entire Rocky Mountain ATV/MC inventory. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC continues to put an unprecedented amount of money back into our racers’ pockets!”

“We’re excited for another year of GNCC racing, and we’re happy to be involved as a sponsor,” said Dan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “There’s something truly special about the GNCC series, and it’s great that we can help in a variety of roles, from serving as the Feature/TV Sponsor to offering the Fast Track program.”

For more information on pre-registration through the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Race Gas Fast Track program, go toGNCCracing.com/pages/pre-registration.

About Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is the trusted online source for high-quality riding gear, parts and accessories for dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, dual sport bikes and street motorcycles. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC has provided low prices and unparalleled customer service for over 33 years. With the RM Cash program, a fit-guarantee apparel exchange, free three-day shipping and a price match guarantee, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC continues to deliver a premier shopping experience for the off-road enthusiast. For more information, visit www.RockyMountainATVMC.com.

