Yamaha Launches 2017 National Hunting and Fishing Day Sweepstakes

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, the Proven Off-Road leader in powersports and supporting outdoorsmen and women, is celebrating 10 years of teaming up with National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF Day). This year’s partnership features an all-new, built in the USA Kodiak 450 ATV sweepstakes at http://YamahaSweepstakes.com/NHFday.

For a decade, Yamaha has sponsored NHF Day, working to raise funds and awareness for their mission. This year, Yamaha is again working to support NHF Day through the sweepstakes, as well as its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant program, aiding NHF Day’s Live It! grants.

“Yamaha has been, and continues to be, committed to public land access and safe, responsible use while giving back to the outdoors community in significant, impactful ways,” said Steve Nessl, marketing manager for Yamaha’s ATV / SxS group. “Yamaha’s partnership with National Hunting and Fishing Day is a great example of the work we can do together to support the outdoor, adventure, and family recreation lifestyle.”

NHF Day serves as the most effective grassroots effort ever taken to promote outdoor sports and conservation. Yamaha, through its relationships with organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International, Buckmasters, Tread Lightly!, National Wild Turkey Federation and NHF Day, among others, is a continued supporter of conservation efforts for outdoor recreational enthusiasts. For 45 years, NHF Day has been scheduled annually on the fourth Saturday of September. This year the celebration of hunting, fishing and conservation is set for September 23rd.

“We’re honored to be celebrating our 10-year anniversary partnering with Yamaha in support of outdoor recreation across the country,” said Misty Mitchell, director of conservation programs for Wonders of Wildlife National Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo. — the official home of National Hunting and Fishing Day. “It’s exciting for NHF Day entrants to have a chance to win an all-new vehicle that outdoorsmen and women will love, and we’re anticipating a record turnout on the online sweepstakes and at our events in September thanks to Yamaha’s support.”

One lucky entrant, 18 years-of-age or older, will win a 2018 Kodiak 450, the highest value mid-class 4×4 ATV providing the best off-road capability, comfort and confidence for all-day riding. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes ends 11:59 PM Pacific Standard Time on October 31, 2017. Winner will be determined by random drawing.

For more information on NHF Day, visit their website at NHFday.org. Complete rules, entry details and additional information are available by visiting http://YamahaSweepstakes.com/NHFday.