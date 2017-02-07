Yamaha Launches ATV / SxS bLU cRU Racing Support Program

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, launches a new ATV / SxS bLU cRU Racing Support Program committing a potential total payout of $100,000 in race win bonuses for ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) racers competing in select classes and series aboard Yamaha’s 2016 or newer YXZ1000R and YFZ450R models.

“Yamaha’s bLU cRU has been a very popular Supercross, motocross and off-road motorcycle racing program, and we’re excited to expand it to ATV and SxS racers this year,” said Donnie Luce, Yamaha ATV / Off-Road Racing Coordinator.

Racers can register online at www.YamahabLUcRU.com to sign up and apply for bLU cRU benefits. Once approved, racers will receive a reloadable Yamaha bLU cRU debit card and $45 credit on their www.bLUcRUswag.com account for bLU cRU apparel. These racers will also be eligible for championship bonuses paid directly to their bLU cRU debit card.

Championship bonuses for 2017 include:

SxS Racing Series / YXZ1000R

The Off-Road Championship (TORC), Pro Stock UTV class: $15,000

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC), XC1 Pro UTV class: $12,500

Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing, Pro Production 1000 class: $15,000

Lucas Oil Regional Off-Road Racing (LORORS) – SoCal, Production 1000 UTV class: $7,500

LORORS – Arizona, Production 1000 UTV class: $7,500

World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), SxS Pro Stock class: $7,500

Best in the Desert (BITD), Production 1000 class: $7,500

King of the Hammers (KOH), UTV class: $5,000

ATV Racing Series / YFZ450R

GNCC, XC1 Pro ATV class: $12,500

American Motorcycle Association (AMA) ATV MX, Pro class: $10,000

At this year’s King of the Hammers race on February 8, Yamaha will pay out $5,000 to the top-finishing YXZ1000R in the UTV class. The ULTRA4 Racing Series’ KOH is renowned for its ruthless desert course through some of the roughest and most challenging rock and bouldering sections of any timed event.

In addition to the championship bonuses, Yamaha bLU cRU dealers will offer trackside support for select series, which includes emergency parts support with discounted pricing and free technical assistance. Pro Motorsports of West Burlington, Iowa, will be present at ATV MX races, and Powersports 1 of Appleton, Wisconsin, will attend the TORC races.

The Yamaha YXZ1000R is the world’s first and only pure sport SxS, and features an industry-exclusive five-speed sequential shift manual transmission and three-cylinder 998cc engine in a SxS. Delivering an unmatched direct connection experience between driver and machine, the YXZ1000R made its racing debut last year with a dominating performance, acquiring the titles and top positions in the LORORS Production 1000 UTV class in both Arizona and Southern California, as well as winning the TORC series’ debut Pro Stock UTV class.

Yamaha’s class-leading and race-proven YFZ450R sport ATV, with unmatched consistency and performance, continues to add to its winning legacy both on the track and trail, again securing the ATV MX and GNCC championships in 2016.

The Yamaha YXZ1000R and YFZ450R, along with the entire line of SxSs and full-size ATVs, are proudly assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia for worldwide distribution.