Yamaha YFZ450R bLU cRU Racers Leading the Way in 2018

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, factory-supported and bLU cRU racers are leading their respective classes for the 2018 season, piloting Yamaha’s pure sport Side-by-Side (SxS), the YXZ1000R, and the industry’s most technologically advanced sport ATV on the market, the YFZ450R. Yamaha’s bLU cRU racing support program, offering championship bonuses to registered racers competing in YXZ or YFZ450R models, has extended support to the new Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League, which held its debut race at Crandon International Speedway this past weekend.

Setting up for another successful year, Yamaha factory-supported racer and three-time GNCC Pro-class champion Walker Fowler continues to chase his fourth-straight XC1 Pro ATV championship on his WFR / GBC / Fly / Moto-Xperts / Yamaha YFZ450R. With 175 points and five first-place finishes, Fowler leads with 35 points after seven rounds in the 13-round series.

Looking to recapture the ATV Motocross (MX) championship title, Yamaha factory-supported racer and five-time AMA Pro ATV MX champion Chad Wienen is battling for the lead after seven rounds aboard his Wienen Motorsports / Maxxis / SSI / Walsh / GYTR Yamaha YFZ450R. Only three points behind first place, Wienen has two first-overall finishes, and has yet to end up less than second place in a race this season.

“The racing this year has been incredibly exciting so far, as we watch our best racers fight for top spots against many formidable competitors, and we are anticipating a promising end to the season,” said Donnie Luce, Yamaha’s Amateur MX / ATV / Off-Road Coordinator. “We’re also looking forward to supporting racers in the newly formed Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League, and expect to see many of the areas’ top competitors facing off in the new series over the summer in some of the most prestigious venues in Off-Road racing.”

Qualified racers aboard the YFZ450R racing in the ATV MX Pro class and GNCC XC1 Pro ATV class receive $10,000 in championship bonuses.

The complete list of championship bonuses for 2018 are as follows:

ATV Racing Series / YFZ450R

GNCC, XC1 Pro ATV class: $10,000

American Motorcycle Association (AMA) ATV MX, Pro class: $10,000

Yamaha’s bLU cRU program offers racing bonuses to registered racers competing in select classes aboard Yamaha’s 2017 or newer YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS or YFZ450R models adorned with Yamaha and bLU cRU decals. Once approved, racers will receive a reloadable Yamaha bLU cRU debit card and $45 credit on their www.bLUcRUswag.com account for bLU cRU apparel. These racers will also be eligible for the above listed championship bonuses paid directly to their bLU cRU debit card.

Racers can register or view more information on the program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV and SxS racing at www.YamahabLUcRU.com. Follow Yamaha Outdoors and racing on your favorite social channels at www.Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors, www.Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors, www.Twitter.com/YamahaATVracing, and www.Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors. #YamahaRacing #YXZ1000R #YFZ450R #bLUcRU #ProvenOffRoad #REALizeYourAdventure #REALizeYourPodium #AssembledinUSA #Yamaha