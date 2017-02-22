GBC Motorsports Offering Over $200,000 in Contingency for 2017 GNCC Racing

GBC Motorsports will be offering their GBC Bucks contingency program for the 2017 GNCC Racing Series. The GBC Bucks Awards Program rewards ATV & UTV racers that achieve success while using GBC tires. More than $200,000 in GBC Bucks are on the table this season for participants in ATV and SXS classes.

2017 GNCC GBC Bucks forms can be downloaded and printed HERE

In order to be eligible to earn GBC Bucks, you must:

Use GBC tires on all four wheels of your ATV or UTV. GBC decals must be prominently displayed on the front and both sides of the vehicle. Tech inspection must be completed and series contingency form filled out in addition to GBC Bucks forms. (forms without tech signature will not be accepted) A separate form must be filled out for each round of the series.

Finish top 3 of your class (minimum of 5 racers must compete in class).

In order to claim your GBC Bucks, be sure to send in your completed form no later than 30 days from the day of the event. GBC Bucks can then be applied toward the purchase of tires from GBC Motorsports. Participants will be responsible for tax and shipping fees. GBC Bucks must be redeemed within 12 months of earning them. You can submit your forms by fax (310-694-9109), by email (sponsorship@greenball.com) or by mail: GBC Motorsports Attn: Rider Support 13310 Valley Blvd. Fontana, CA 92335 Should you have any questions or concerns please contact rider support at sponsorship@greenball.com. For a full lineup of GBC Motorsports tires visit www.gbcmotorsports.com. Get the latest racing news by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.