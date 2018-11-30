Protect Your Plastic with an OEM Look



I wanted to protect the plastic on my Suzuki LTR-450R, and at the same time make my classic Suzuki look as close to showroom stock as possible. The best solution for this is a Graphics / Protection Kit from SSi Decals.

You get easy-to-apply perfect-fitting pieces of high-quality triple-layer vinyl with an aggressive 3M adhesive. SSi makes kits for a ton of different machines and they already have the machine’s correct make, model and year OEM logos – plus they know just where they are supposed to go on the machine.

At only $160 – $200 for a kit, it’s money well spent, especially for older machines with hard-to-find OEM plastic.

Click over to ssidecals.com for more details.